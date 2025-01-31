AIRLINK 196.51 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (2.43%)
EU restarts Rafah border crossing mission, says foreign policy chief Kallas

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025
BRUSSELS: The European Union has restarted its civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah, a key entry and exit point for the Palestinian territory, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday.

Kallas announced on Monday that there was broad agreement among member states’ foreign ministers that the EU Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) could play a “decisive role” in supporting the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas group that administers Gaza.

“The EU’s civilian border mission deploys today to the Rafah Crossing at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis. It will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care,” she posted on X.

Palestinian and Hamas officials said the crossing would now be run by members of the Palestinian Authority and European monitors.

Gaza residents start to return north as crossing opened after hostage breakthrough

It will be opened for 50 injured fighters and 50 wounded civilians, along with individuals escorting them, according to the officials, who said a further 100 people, most likely students, would be allowed through on humanitarian grounds.

A civilian EU mission to help monitor the crossing began work in 2005 but was suspended in June 2007 as a result of Hamas’ takeover of the Gaza Strip.

In its standby mode, the mission had 10 international and eight local staff.

Italy has said it will send seven paramilitary Carabinieri officers to join the Rafah mission in addition to two Italians already there, while Germany’s interior and foreign ministries are discussing sending a German contingent.

