AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,025 Decreased By -145.1 (-1.19%)
BR30 35,847 Decreased By -741.4 (-2.03%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza residents start to return north as crossing opened after hostage breakthrough

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 04:56pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CAIRO: Tens of thousands of Palestinians began moving along the main roads leading north in Gaza on Monday as Israel opened roadblocks after the Hamas agreed to hand over female Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud and two other hostages.

Television images showed large crowds on the move and witnesses said the first residents arrived in Gaza City in the early morning after the first crossing point in central Gaza opened at 7.00 a.m (0500 GMT). Another crossing was due to open at 9.00 a.m.

As news that the crossings would be opened filtered out, thousands of displaced families burst in cheers at shelters and tent encampments.

“No sleep, I have everything packed and ready to go with the first light of day,” said Ghada, a mother of five.

“At least we are going back home, now I can say war is over and I hope it will stay calm,” she told Reuters via a chat app.

Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, residents of northern Gaza were due to return at the weekend but Israel said that Hamas had broken the deal by failing to release civilian hostage Yehud and kept the crossings closed.

Late on Sunday, Qatari mediators said Hamas had agreed to released Yehud and two other hostages before Friday and that Israel would in return allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza starting Monday morning.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that Yehud, soldier Agam Berger and another hostage would be released by Hamas.

He also said in a post on X that Israel will allow displaced Gaza families to return to homes in the north of the Palestinian enclave starting Monday morning.

“The prime minister reiterates that Israel will not tolerate any violation of the agreement. We will continue to act for the return of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased,” said a statement issued by Netanyahu’s office.

Following the Qatari announcement, Hamas said early on Monday that it handed over to the mediators the required information regarding the list of Israeli hostages who will be released during the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Gaza officials say tens of thousands blocked from reaching north at Israeli barrier

The move brokered by Qatar and Egyptian mediators would allow around 650,000 Palestinians in central and southern Gaza Strip to return to homes in the north of the enclave, most of which had been laid waste by 15 months of Israel’s aerial and ground offensive. More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed in the offensive, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians had waited for two days at roadblocks to return to their homes in northern Gaza, voicing frustration after Israel accused Hamas of breaching a ceasefire agreement and refused to open crossing points.

The Israeli military put out a statement telling Gaza residents they would be allowed to return on foot through the coastal road at 0500 GMT, and in vehicles through the eastern Salahudeen road at 0700 GMT.

It warned them against approaching Israeli forces’ positions.

“The transfer of militants or weapons via these routes to the northern Gaza Strip will be considered a breach of the agreement. Do not cooperate with any terrorist entity that may try to exploit you to transfer weapons or prohibited materials,” said the military.

MENA Gaza Gaza Strip Gaza ceasefire Israel and Hamas Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israeli hostages Gaza hostage deal Gaza peace deal

Comments

200 characters

Gaza residents start to return north as crossing opened after hostage breakthrough

Bulk of Pakistan’s foreign debt repayment for FY25 already repaid: SBP chief

Selling at PSX as investors await MPC's decision

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Gas tanker explosion kills 5, injures several in Multan

PM Shehbaz orders issuance of red warrants for human trafficking offenders

Saudi Arabia allows foreigners to invest in firms with property in Makkah, Medina

Mari Energies profit declines 39% in 2QFY25

National Refinery sustains loss of Rs4.5bn in 2QFY25

Eyeing expansion, Air Link acquires industrial land in Lahore

Oil rises as Trump’s Colombia sanctions threat rattles markets

Read more stories