AIRLINK 195.85 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (2.09%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.93%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.08%)
HUBC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.56%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
KOSM 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.84 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.24%)
OGDC 207.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.45%)
PACE 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
PIAHCLA 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 178.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.19%)
PRL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.82%)
PTC 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
SEARL 109.35 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.39%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.74%)
SYM 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.41%)
TELE 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
TRG 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.23%)
WAVESAPP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.91%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 12,044 Increased By 113.7 (0.95%)
BR30 35,742 Increased By 82.5 (0.23%)
KSE100 114,506 Increased By 1299.9 (1.15%)
KSE30 35,974 Increased By 409.1 (1.15%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel says it struck ‘multiple’ Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley

AFP Published 31 Jan, 2025 01:43pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said Friday it struck “multiple” Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, two months into a fragile ceasefire with the Lebanese group after major hostilities last year.

“The targets that were struck include a Hezbollah site containing underground infrastructure, used to develop and manufacture weaponry and additional infrastructure sites on the Syrian-Lebanese border used by Hezbollah to smuggle weaponry into Lebanon,” the military said in a statement.

It said the overnight strikes were aimed at targets that “posed a threat” to Israel and Israeli troops.

On Thursday, the military said it intercepted a Hezbollah “surveillance” drone approaching Israeli territory , which it said “represents a breach of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon”.

“The (army) continues to remain committed to the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and will not permit any terrorist activity of this kind,” it said.

Israeli strikes hit south of Beirut and Lebanon’s Bekaa region

The Israeli army missed a January 26 deadline to complete its withdrawal from Lebanon.

It now has until February 18.

Israel had made clear it had no intention of meeting the deadline, charging that the Lebanese army had not fulfilled its side of the bargain.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, the Lebanese army is to deploy in the south as Hezbollah pulls its forces back north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border.

The Iran-backed group is also required to dismantle any remaining military infrastructure it has in the south.

Israel Lebanon MENA Israeli forces Israeli airstrikes Israel and Hamas Bekaa Valley Lebanon military Litani River

Comments

200 characters

Israel says it struck ‘multiple’ Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley

Stake in Reko Diq project: KSA, Pakistan still ironing out key deal details

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Pakistan’s B2B platform Zarea plans IPO

Gold price per tola hits all-time high in Pakistan

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Bettani-2 appraisal well: OGDCL begins oil & gas production

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Oil prices rise amid US tariff threat but still set for weekly loss

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

Read more stories