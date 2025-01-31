AIRLINK 196.20 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.27%)
Australia's Marsh ruled out of Champions Trophy

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to lower back pain, a team spokesperson said on Friday.

Marsh had not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation after his lower back pain flared up in recent weeks, the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Marsh will now undergo a period of further rest and rehabilitation as part of his return to play plan,” the statement said.

Sri Lanka lose quick three after Australia declare on 654-6

Selectors have yet to decide on a replacement for Marsh for the one-day international tournament, which starts on Feb. 19 and is being co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Marsh struggled with the bat and bowled only sparingly in the home test series against India before he was dropped for the fifth and final match in Sydney.

