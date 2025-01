BANGKOK: Thailand’s manufacturing production index dropped 2.11% in December from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Friday, weaker than analysts’ forecasts.

The figure compared with a forecast fall of 0.50% for December in a Reuters poll, and followed an annual drop of 3.58% in the previous month.

Factory output was down 1.79% for the full year 2024.