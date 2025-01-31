SPL achieves 7.5pc profit growth in H2CY2024

KARACHI: Security Papers Limited (SPL) has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended December 31, 2024.

The company has achieved robust growth, with a remarkable 7.5 percent rise in after-tax profit compared to the same period last year, alongside a 7.5pc increase in earnings per share (EPS).

During H1 FY2024-25, SPL reported net sales of Rs 4.1 billion, a notable increase from Rs 3.4 billion, driven by strong demand across key product lines.

SPL’s after-tax profit for H1 FY2024-25 reached Rs 802 million, marking a 7.5pc increase over Rs 746 million from H1 FY2023-24. Earnings per share (EPS) for the period came in at Rs 13.54, compared to Rs 12.59 last year.

Muhammad Aftab Manzoor, Chairman of SPL, shared his thoughts on the results: “We are extremely pleased with our performance in this half year, which demonstrates the strength of our strategy and our ability to deliver consistent results. Our focus on operational excellence has allowed us to navigate market challenges and create lasting value. We remain committed to driving growth in the industry.”

Looking ahead, SPL is determined to maintain its momentum, improving operational efficiencies, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

