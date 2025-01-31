AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
2025-01-31

Investment in Pakistan: Azeri team to arrive next month

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

BAKU: Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan along with a high-level delegation held talks with Minister for Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev in Baku.

In a statement, it said it was decided that delegation from Azerbaijan will visit Pakistan in February to review feasibility and other opportunities for investment in Pakistan, especially in the projects of Motorways M-6 and M-9 Sukkur, Hyderabad, Karachi.

Furthermore, options for business-to-business and government-to-government collaboration for the construction of highways between Pakistan and Azerbaijan were also considered in the meeting.

Aleem Khan called on the Minister of Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and said that it is imperative to improve the means of transportation from Pakistan to the Central Asian States and especially both countries Pakistan and Azerbaijan can make significant progress in this regard.

The federal minister said that there is considerable scope for bilateral cooperation in the field of communications to improve logistics.

He added that there are historical, religious and deep friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan which need to be further strengthened.

Azerbaijani Minister Rashad Nabiyev said that his country is looking for significant progress in bilateral cooperation and investment with Pakistan and the visit of this delegation led by Aleem Khan will bring positive progress in this regard. The meeting also discussed matters of mutual investment between the two countries under public-private partnership.

In this meeting held in Baku, Azerbaijan, the chairman of the National Highways Authority gave a briefing on the projects of M-6 and M-9 motorways, while negotiations were held with Azerbaijani officials on mutual partnership with Pakistan on rail, road and other means of communications.

Coordinator of SIFC Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ahmed and Federal Secretary Petroleum Momin Ali Agha were also present from Pakistan in the meeting.

