Major among two martyred, six terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Major and a sepoy embraced martyrdom, while six Khawarij were gunned down by security forces during North Waziristan Intelligence Based Operation (IBO), the military’s media wing said Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the intelligence-based operation was conducted on the night between January 29 and 30 on reported presence of terrorists in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the conduct of operation, troops effectively engaged the Khawarij location and resultantly, six Khwarij were gunned down.

Meanwhile, Major Hamza Israr, 29, who was leading his troops from the front and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, 26 embraced martyrdom in the gunfight with the Khawarij.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, the military’s media wing said.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” read the official statement.

Earlier, Pakistan Army sepoy embraced martyrdom as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border and killed four terrorists.

“The movement of a group of Khawarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghan border, was picked up by the security forces in the Rajgal area of District Khyber,” the ISPR stated.

It added the security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate the Pak-afghan border, resultantly,

four Khawarij were killed.