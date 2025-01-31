AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
BOP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
FCCL 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FLYNG 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
HUBC 130.17 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.44%)
HUMNL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.97%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.75%)
OGDC 206.87 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (1.79%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.35%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
PPL 178.56 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.47%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.65%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
SEARL 107.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.11 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (7.45%)
SYM 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.37%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.01%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.74%)
WAVESAPP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.89%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 162.4 (1.38%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 695.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 1719 (1.54%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 630.8 (1.81%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-31

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special...
Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Jan 30, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        29-Jan-25      28-Jan-25      27-Jan-25      24-Jan-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                                     0.10497       0.105433
Euro                             0.796521       0.797958       0.803105       0.800509
Japanese yen                     0.004923       0.004938       0.004903       0.004893
U.K. pound                       0.951557       0.951485       0.953087       0.948923
U.S. dollar                       0.76618       0.765721       0.762683       0.764428
Algerian dinar                   0.005675                      0.005658       0.005668
Australian dollar                0.477866       0.478805                      0.482813
Botswana pula                    0.055165       0.054826       0.055066       0.055421
Brazilian real                    0.13077       0.129951       0.128688       0.129742
Brunei dollar                     0.56611       0.565789       0.566243
Canadian dollar                  0.531972       0.530341       0.533223
Chilean peso                     0.000772       0.000777       0.000776       0.000772
Czech koruna                     0.031693       0.031815       0.031965       0.031907
Danish krone                     0.106734       0.106928       0.107619       0.107287
Indian rupee                      0.00885       0.008849       0.008826       0.008859
Israeli New Shekel               0.212828       0.211642       0.210977       0.213826
Korean won                                                     0.000532
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.48558        2.48409        2.47504
Malaysian ringgit                0.173909       0.174427       0.173143
Mauritian rupee                  0.016387       0.016402       0.016377
Mexican peso                     0.037252       0.037231       0.036844       0.037795
New Zealand dollar               0.433849       0.433819       0.434234        0.43366
Norwegian krone                  0.067625       0.067747       0.068005       0.068131
Omani rial                        1.99267        1.99147        1.98357
Peruvian sol                     0.204903       0.204199       0.206268
Philippine peso                  0.013117       0.013047       0.013036
Polish zloty                     0.189447       0.189831       0.189675       0.190516
Qatari riyal                     0.210489       0.210363       0.209528
Russian ruble                    0.007817       0.007816       0.007852       0.007779
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.204315       0.204192       0.203382
Singapore dollar                  0.56611       0.565789       0.566243
South African rand               0.041004        0.04074       0.041041       0.041745
Swedish krona                    0.069532       0.069521        0.06986       0.069859
Swiss franc                      0.845114       0.844887       0.849881       0.844299
Thai baht                        0.022708       0.022598       0.022614       0.022628
Trinidadian dollar               0.114174       0.112848       0.112806
U.A.E. dirham                    0.208626       0.208501       0.207674
Uruguayan peso                   0.017656        0.01755       0.017678
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Dec: winter package leads to 1.5pc hike in power consumption

Jul-Dec FY25: FBR chairman explains what actually caused revenue shortfall

New dams to add 10 MAF of water to reserves in 4-5 years: Wapda chief

Trust deed, REIT Scheme: SECP to streamline registration procedure

PBC commends Faceless Customs Assessment system

Read more stories