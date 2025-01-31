Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 30, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 29-Jan-25 28-Jan-25 27-Jan-25 24-Jan-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10497 0.105433
Euro 0.796521 0.797958 0.803105 0.800509
Japanese yen 0.004923 0.004938 0.004903 0.004893
U.K. pound 0.951557 0.951485 0.953087 0.948923
U.S. dollar 0.76618 0.765721 0.762683 0.764428
Algerian dinar 0.005675 0.005658 0.005668
Australian dollar 0.477866 0.478805 0.482813
Botswana pula 0.055165 0.054826 0.055066 0.055421
Brazilian real 0.13077 0.129951 0.128688 0.129742
Brunei dollar 0.56611 0.565789 0.566243
Canadian dollar 0.531972 0.530341 0.533223
Chilean peso 0.000772 0.000777 0.000776 0.000772
Czech koruna 0.031693 0.031815 0.031965 0.031907
Danish krone 0.106734 0.106928 0.107619 0.107287
Indian rupee 0.00885 0.008849 0.008826 0.008859
Israeli New Shekel 0.212828 0.211642 0.210977 0.213826
Korean won 0.000532
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48558 2.48409 2.47504
Malaysian ringgit 0.173909 0.174427 0.173143
Mauritian rupee 0.016387 0.016402 0.016377
Mexican peso 0.037252 0.037231 0.036844 0.037795
New Zealand dollar 0.433849 0.433819 0.434234 0.43366
Norwegian krone 0.067625 0.067747 0.068005 0.068131
Omani rial 1.99267 1.99147 1.98357
Peruvian sol 0.204903 0.204199 0.206268
Philippine peso 0.013117 0.013047 0.013036
Polish zloty 0.189447 0.189831 0.189675 0.190516
Qatari riyal 0.210489 0.210363 0.209528
Russian ruble 0.007817 0.007816 0.007852 0.007779
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204315 0.204192 0.203382
Singapore dollar 0.56611 0.565789 0.566243
South African rand 0.041004 0.04074 0.041041 0.041745
Swedish krona 0.069532 0.069521 0.06986 0.069859
Swiss franc 0.845114 0.844887 0.849881 0.844299
Thai baht 0.022708 0.022598 0.022614 0.022628
Trinidadian dollar 0.114174 0.112848 0.112806
U.A.E. dirham 0.208626 0.208501 0.207674
Uruguayan peso 0.017656 0.01755 0.017678
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
