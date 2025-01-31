WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 30, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Jan-25 28-Jan-25 27-Jan-25 24-Jan-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10497 0.105433 Euro 0.796521 0.797958 0.803105 0.800509 Japanese yen 0.004923 0.004938 0.004903 0.004893 U.K. pound 0.951557 0.951485 0.953087 0.948923 U.S. dollar 0.76618 0.765721 0.762683 0.764428 Algerian dinar 0.005675 0.005658 0.005668 Australian dollar 0.477866 0.478805 0.482813 Botswana pula 0.055165 0.054826 0.055066 0.055421 Brazilian real 0.13077 0.129951 0.128688 0.129742 Brunei dollar 0.56611 0.565789 0.566243 Canadian dollar 0.531972 0.530341 0.533223 Chilean peso 0.000772 0.000777 0.000776 0.000772 Czech koruna 0.031693 0.031815 0.031965 0.031907 Danish krone 0.106734 0.106928 0.107619 0.107287 Indian rupee 0.00885 0.008849 0.008826 0.008859 Israeli New Shekel 0.212828 0.211642 0.210977 0.213826 Korean won 0.000532 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48558 2.48409 2.47504 Malaysian ringgit 0.173909 0.174427 0.173143 Mauritian rupee 0.016387 0.016402 0.016377 Mexican peso 0.037252 0.037231 0.036844 0.037795 New Zealand dollar 0.433849 0.433819 0.434234 0.43366 Norwegian krone 0.067625 0.067747 0.068005 0.068131 Omani rial 1.99267 1.99147 1.98357 Peruvian sol 0.204903 0.204199 0.206268 Philippine peso 0.013117 0.013047 0.013036 Polish zloty 0.189447 0.189831 0.189675 0.190516 Qatari riyal 0.210489 0.210363 0.209528 Russian ruble 0.007817 0.007816 0.007852 0.007779 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204315 0.204192 0.203382 Singapore dollar 0.56611 0.565789 0.566243 South African rand 0.041004 0.04074 0.041041 0.041745 Swedish krona 0.069532 0.069521 0.06986 0.069859 Swiss franc 0.845114 0.844887 0.849881 0.844299 Thai baht 0.022708 0.022598 0.022614 0.022628 Trinidadian dollar 0.114174 0.112848 0.112806 U.A.E. dirham 0.208626 0.208501 0.207674 Uruguayan peso 0.017656 0.01755 0.017678 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

