KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 30, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 113,206.40 High: 113,400.57 Low: 111,805.66 Net Change: 1719.04 Volume (000): 172,244 Value (000): 15,737,123 Makt Cap (000) 3,492,212,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,570.69 NET CH (+) 351.78 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,828.85 NET CH (+) 186.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,052.38 NET CH (+) 354.26 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,368.52 NET CH (+) 373.50 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,644.14 NET CH (+) 281.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,442.95 NET CH (+) 77.77 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-January-2025 ====================================

