BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 30, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 113,206.40
High: 113,400.57
Low: 111,805.66
Net Change: 1719.04
Volume (000): 172,244
Value (000): 15,737,123
Makt Cap (000) 3,492,212,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,570.69
NET CH (+) 351.78
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,828.85
NET CH (+) 186.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,052.38
NET CH (+) 354.26
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,368.52
NET CH (+) 373.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,644.14
NET CH (+) 281.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,442.95
NET CH (+) 77.77
------------------------------------
As on: 30-January-2025
====================================
