‘It takes two to tango’: govt still ready to hold talks with PTI, says PM Shehbaz

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 30
|
278.97
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 30
|
278.77
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 30
|
154.56
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 30
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 30
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / Jan 30
|
1.04
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 29
|
6,039.31
|
Nasdaq / Jan 29
|
19,632.32
|
Hang Seng / Jan 29
|
20,225.11
|
Dow Jones / Jan 29
|
44,713.52
|
India Sensex / Jan 30
|
76,776.38
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 30
|
39,467.47
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 30
|
8,567.71
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 30
|
21,655.86
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 29
|
18,285
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 29
|
247,513
|
Petrol/Litre / Jan 30
|
256.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 30
|
72.66
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 30
|
2,759.76
|
Diesel/Litre / Jan 30
|
260.95
|Stock
|Price
|
Chenab Ltd / Jan 30
Chenab Limited(CHBL)
|
9.08
▲ 1 (12.38%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Jan 30
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
9.26
▲ 1 (12.11%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Jan 30
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
2.52
▲ 0.23 (10.04%)
|
Redco Textile / Jan 30
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
21.97
▲ 2 (10.02%)
|
Sana Ind / Jan 30
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
28.77
▲ 2.62 (10.02%)
|
I.C.C. Ind. / Jan 30
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
14.29
▲ 1.3 (10.01%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Jan 30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
17.48
▲ 1.59 (10.01%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Jan 30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
59.90
▲ 5.45 (10.01%)
|
Atlas Honda Ltd / Jan 30
Atlas Honda Limited(ATLH)
|
873.29
▲ 79.39 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Jan 30
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
6.91
▼ -0.97 (-12.31%)
|
First Capital Equities / Jan 30
First Capital Equities Limited(FCEL)
|
5.21
▼ -0.68 (-11.54%)
|
National Silk / Jan 30
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
45.35
▼ -5.04 (-10%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Jan 30
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
55.40
▼ -6.15 (-9.99%)
|
Kohat Textile / Jan 30
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
32
▼ -3.13 (-8.91%)
|
Hussain Industries / Jan 30
Husein Industries Limited(HUSI)
|
26.41
▼ -2.45 (-8.49%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Jan 30
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
13.60
▼ -1.14 (-7.73%)
|
JS Investments / Jan 30
JS Investments Limited(JSIL)
|
21.02
▼ -1.74 (-7.64%)
|
Universal Ins. / Jan 30
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
9.13
▼ -0.67 (-6.84%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Sui South Gas / Jan 30
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
48,078,930
▲ 2.48
|
Waves Home Appliances / Jan 30
Waves Home Appliances Limited(WAVESAPP)
|
33,126,010
▲ 1.16
|
Bank Makramah / Jan 30
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
31,438,642
▲ 0.23
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 30
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
31,197,761
▲ 0.13
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 30
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
29,670,310
▲ 0.13
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Jan 30
Citi Pharma Ltd.(CPHL)
|
25,413,292
▲ 2.73
|
Dewan Motors / Jan 30
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
24,726,221
▼ -1.63
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 30
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
20,794,723
▲ 0.02
|
Fauji Cement / Jan 30
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
13,308,955
▲ 0.1
