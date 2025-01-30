Man City’s Kelly demands move ahead of women’s Euros

MANCHESTER: England winger Chloe Kelly wants a move away from Manchester City as she seeks to play her way into Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the women’s European Championship in July.

The 27-year-old, who came off the bench to score the winner in the Euro final against Germany in 2022, has been used sparingly at City so far this season, and she published a strongly-worded statement on X, (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, saying she wanted to move on.

“With the Euros fast approaching, this summer is a huge one and I want to be in a position to give it my best shot for my country,” Kelly, whose contract at City ends in June, wrote.

“However, to be dictated whom I can and can’t join with only four months left of the football season is having a huge impact on not only my career but on my mental wellbeing. The situation has dragged on for too long, it’s disappointing and not right.”

After playing in 21 of City’s 22 Women’s Super League games last season, Kelly has only started once in the league this term under coach Gareth Taylor, and she has previously been linked to a loan move to rivals Manchester United for the remainder of her contract.

“From day one I’ve felt so much love from my teammates and the fans. With my contract expiring in June I’ve accepted my future is not at this club beyond then,” Kelly said.

“I am human and I have and will give everything to the game that I love. Ultimately I just want to be happy again.”

England take on France in their opening Euro 2025 group game in Switzerland on July 5 before going on to meet Netherlands and Wales.