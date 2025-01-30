PM urges foreign investors: come and invest here

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to create a business-friendly environment for foreign investors by ensuring a conducive business environment, streamlined processes and strong institutional support.

During a meeting with an international investors’ delegation, led by leading US investor Gentry Beach, the prime minister underscored the country’s distinctive attractiveness as a global investment destination, highlighting its strategic geographical location, a skilled and youthful workforce and rapidly growing consumer market.

Reiterating his government renewed commitment to attracting foreign investment, Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s vibrant investment environment and its promising economic prospects. He expressed appreciation for the delegation’s strong interest in investigating business opportunities within the country.

Beach lauded Pakistan’s immense economic potential and conveyed his delegation’s enthusiasm to explore diverse investment opportunities across key sectors including mining and minerals, renewable energy, infrastructure development and technology. He acknowledged the government’s pro-investment policies and expressed confidence in the nation’s future growth trajectory.

This high-level engagement reflects the government’s proactive efforts to attract foreign direct investment, foster sustainable economic growth, and generate employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, State Minister for Economic Affairs Ali Pervaiz Malik and others were also present in the meeting.

