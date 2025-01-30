AIRLINK 193.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-30

Senate body told: Prisoner transfer deals with 11 states on the cards

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is finalising prisoner transfer agreements with 11 countries including United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Azerbaijan, China, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Iran, and South Korea.

This was stated by the director general of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), here on Wednesday, while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis, adding that the transfer of active prisoners was currently underway.

The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis was held under the chairmanship of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada to discuss issues pertaining to consular services provided to Pakistanis imprisoned in various countries, particularly in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Oman, with a specific focus on policies and joint initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs).

Emphasising the need for adequate legal representation and impartial translators for detainees, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada directed the Community Welfare Attachés to ensure these provisions.

He instructed the concerned authorities to expedite negotiations and finalise prisoner transfer agreements to facilitate the repatriation of Pakistani nationals, allowing them to serve their sentences in their home country. Additionally, the committee asked for a detailed report on individuals incarcerated aboard due to unpaid fines.

Regarding prisoners in Saudi Arabia, the committee was informed that 900 individuals had been interviewed, and the national status of 400 had been verified through the Ministry of Interior for transfer.

The committee was also apprised that approximately 5,000 Pakistanis are currently detained, with the majority convicted of drug-related offenses.

Furthermore, Senator Faisal Vawda pledged to assist orphans, widows, and elderly prisoners, proposing to advocate for pardons where applicable. Chairman Zeeshan Khanzada endorsed Vawda’s initiative and extended his full support.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Community Welfare Attachés, the committee recommended that the secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (M/o OP&HRD) take up the issue of procuring biometric machines for CWAs stationed at various missions. These machines would facilitate detainees in renewing their passports and CNICs, enabling them to file appeals where applicable.

In response to a query from Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, the committee was informed about the clemency process, noting that in Oman, pardons for long-serving prisoners are granted only on national holidays. The committee further requested a detailed report on the funds allocated and utilised over the past two years for the payment of fines on behalf of detained Pakistanis across various missions.

The meeting concluded with a discussion on the confiscation of passports upon arrival of Pakistani Zaireen traveling to Iraq, which has caused serious difficulties and humiliation at the hands of Iraqi immigration authorities.

The secretary of Ministry of Overseas Pakistan briefed the committee on the steps taken thus far to address the matter.

At this juncture, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada stated that he would approach the Chairman of the Senate to nominate Senator Raja Nasir Abbas as the focal person for this issue. The meeting was attended by senators, Shahadat Awan, Gurdeep Singh, Faisal Vawda, Raja Nasir Abbas, as well as senior officials from the Overseas Pakistanis and HRD and Community Welfare Attachés.

