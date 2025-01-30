AIRLINK 193.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-30

Govt schools: Students in Sindh to be provided free lunch

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

KARACHI: The Sindh government, in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), has decided to provide free lunch to children in public schools.

This initiative aims to address malnutrition and food insecurity among students, ensuring better health and learning outcomes.

The decision was made during a meeting between Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and WFP Country Director Coco Ushiyama.

The meeting, held at the School Education Department office on Wednesday, was attended by Secretary of School Education Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi and other officials.

During the discussion, Minister Sardar Ali Shah highlighted that many families struggle to provide proper nutrition to their children due to financial constraints. Malnutrition not only affects children’s physical health but also hampers their learning abilities. He emphasized that the program will initially target areas with high poverty and food insecurity.

The minister further stated that providing regular school meals would help reduce dropout rates and improve attendance. Families who feel pressured to send their children to work might instead choose to enrol them in school if meals are provided.

WFP Country Director Ushiyama stressed the importance of the initiative, noting that a balanced diet enhances cognitive development, memory, and overall learning abilities. She added that nutritious school meals would strengthen children’s immune systems, protecting them from various diseases. Ensuring high-quality meals is the program’s top priority.

The first phase will be launched in Karachi’s Malir district, where a baseline survey of schools and surrounding areas will be conducted. Under this initiative, 11,000 students will receive hot meal lunch boxes at school.

Based on the first year’s progress and outcomes, the program may be expanded to other government schools across Sindh.

Additionally, an effective monitoring system will be put in place to oversee meal distribution and ensure food quality.

Minister Sardar Ali Shah also urged the WFP to develop a mechanism that guarantees high nutritional standards, ensuring the program delivers lasting benefits to children’s health and education.

