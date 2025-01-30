RUDA, TEVTA sign MoU to empower youth

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to empower youth via vocational training.

RUDA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mansoor Janjua and TEVTA Chairman Sajid Khokhar signed the MoU, marking a milestone in fostering technical education and industry collaboration between the two organisations, said a RUDA spokesperson on Monday. Senior officials of RUDA and TEVTA were also present on this occasion.

While speaking on this occasion, the RUDA COO said that this partnership underscores their commitment to corporate social responsibility by creating appropriate opportunities and equipping the youth with industry-relevant skills. Janjua further said that under this MoU, students will gain practical exposure by working on active and ongoing projects at RUDA’s development sites, ensuring they acquire real-world skills that align with industry demands. Moreover, this collaboration aims to attract international educational and technical institutions, paving the way for global partnerships in vocational training and education within Pakistan, particularly in Ravi City, he added.

The TEVTA Chairman said that RUDA and TEVTA look forward to translating this vision into reality, empowering the youth to become skilled professionals and contributors to national progress. This initiative is set to transform vocational training in Pakistan, bridging the gap between education and employment, he added. “TEVTA, as a leading institution in vocational training, will play a pivotal role in preparing students for the job market through hands-on experience beyond traditional classroom settings,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025