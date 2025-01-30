AIRLINK 193.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
BOP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 37.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
FFL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.13%)
HUMNL 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
MLCF 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.87%)
PACE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 176.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.29%)
PRL 38.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.21%)
PTC 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
SEARL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.06%)
SYM 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.42%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TPLP 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
TRG 66.39 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.33%)
WAVESAPP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,817 Increased By 48.7 (0.41%)
BR30 35,290 Increased By 326.7 (0.93%)
KSE100 112,051 Increased By 564.1 (0.51%)
KSE30 35,112 Increased By 178 (0.51%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-30

RUDA, TEVTA sign MoU to empower youth

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to empower youth via vocational training.

RUDA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mansoor Janjua and TEVTA Chairman Sajid Khokhar signed the MoU, marking a milestone in fostering technical education and industry collaboration between the two organisations, said a RUDA spokesperson on Monday. Senior officials of RUDA and TEVTA were also present on this occasion.

While speaking on this occasion, the RUDA COO said that this partnership underscores their commitment to corporate social responsibility by creating appropriate opportunities and equipping the youth with industry-relevant skills. Janjua further said that under this MoU, students will gain practical exposure by working on active and ongoing projects at RUDA’s development sites, ensuring they acquire real-world skills that align with industry demands. Moreover, this collaboration aims to attract international educational and technical institutions, paving the way for global partnerships in vocational training and education within Pakistan, particularly in Ravi City, he added.

The TEVTA Chairman said that RUDA and TEVTA look forward to translating this vision into reality, empowering the youth to become skilled professionals and contributors to national progress. This initiative is set to transform vocational training in Pakistan, bridging the gap between education and employment, he added. “TEVTA, as a leading institution in vocational training, will play a pivotal role in preparing students for the job market through hands-on experience beyond traditional classroom settings,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

mou TEVTA youth RUDA vocational training

Comments

200 characters

RUDA, TEVTA sign MoU to empower youth

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories