PTCL partners with PayFast to launch bill payment solution via WhatsApp

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s largest ICT services provider, has partnered with PayFast, a State Bank of Pakistan-licenced Payment Service Provider (PSP), to launch for the first time an innovative bill payment solution via WhatsApp, said a press release.

This cutting-edge service enables PTCL customers to view and pay their bills directly through WhatsApp, representing a major step forward in digital customer service for Pakistan’s telecom industry.

The official signing ceremony for the launch was held at PTCL Headquarters in Islamabad, with senior leaders from PTCL, Ocean, and PayFast in attendance.

This collaboration allows customers to choose from a variety of payment methods, including major banks and popular mobile wallets. The seamless integration of this service is powered by eOcean, a leading cloud communication service provider.

To complete a payment, customers have to enter their CNIC and account number, verify the transaction via OTP on their registered mobile numbers, and receive an instant receipt within the chat.

In addition to bill payments, the PTCL WhatsApp bot offers features designed to improve the customer experience. PTCL’s WhatsApp bot not only facilitates bill payments but also offers a range of customer-centric features designed to enhance convenience. These include real-time troubleshooting for service issues, bill inquiries, tax certificate retrieval, and the ability to subscribe to additional services like Flash Fiber bolt-ons.

Syed Atif Raza, group chief commercial officer, PTCL and Ufone 4G, stated, “The WhatsApp-based bill payment solution aligns with our digital transformation strategy, aimed at enhancing customer convenience and delivering top-notch services. PTCL is proud to pioneer this solution in Pakistan through a partnership with PayFast, setting a new benchmark in the industry for customer experience. We are committed to streamlining interactions for our valued customers and making digital transactions as simple as possible.”

PayFast’s CBO – Mahwish Saad Khan states “Our partnership with PTCL is a pivotal milestone in redefining digital payment experiences in Pakistan. By integrating PayFast’s reliable and user-friendly payment solutions with PTCL’s WhatsApp bot, we are making transactions easier and more secure than ever. Together, we are fostering a culture of digital innovation to empower customers nationwide with accessible payment options.”

Adding to the conversation, Altaf Siddiqui, Director of Products, eOcean, commented, “WhatsApp chatbots offer transformative potential for telecommunication providers by enabling instant top-ups and personalized customer support at scale. With WhatsApp’s unmatched reach and adaptability, it seamlessly aligns with user preferences, making it an ideal platform for PTCL to enhance customer interactions and ensuring swift service delivery.”

The launch of WhatsApp bill payments marks another significant step in PTCL, eOcean and PayFast’s joint commitment to transforming customer interactions and advancing digital innovation in telecom sector, playing a pivotal role in building a digitally empowered Pakistan.

