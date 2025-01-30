AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
Non-resident envoys present credentials to President

Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The non-resident envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay and Malta presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Wednesday, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The president received credentials from the Ambassador-designate of Angola, Julio Belarmino Gomes Maiato; the Ambassador-designate of Jamaica, Arthur Williams; the Ambassador-designate of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Roland Reiland; the Ambassador-designate of Oriental Republic of Uruguay, BeraldoRoque Nicola Flaniguen, and the High Commissioner-designate of Republic of Malta, Raymond Bondin.

Welcoming the envoys, the president congratulated them on their appointments and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan in the areas of trade, economy, investment, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

Earlier, the envoys were accorded a guard of honour by a contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forces upon their arrival at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

