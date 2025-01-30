AIRLINK 193.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.18%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
CNERGY 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
FFL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.47 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
OGDC 204.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.74%)
PACE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.63%)
PIAHCLA 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 176.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.18%)
PRL 38.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.21%)
PTC 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.96%)
SEARL 108.12 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.82%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.06%)
SYM 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.44%)
TRG 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.27%)
WAVESAPP 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.81%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,817 Increased By 48.7 (0.41%)
BR30 35,290 Increased By 326.7 (0.93%)
KSE100 111,989 Increased By 501.9 (0.45%)
KSE30 35,083 Increased By 148.8 (0.43%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-30

Nestlé Pakistan wins top Climate Champion Award

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: Nestlé Pakistan’s efforts towards climate action, sustainability, renewable energy and regenerative agriculture were recognized at the 1st OICCI Climate Excellence Awards, as it won the top Climate Champion Award, held during the two-day 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference 2025.

Chief guest at the conference Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, emphasized the importance of climate change and urged organizations to step forward and play a greater role with the government to mitigate this challenge.

Acknowledging Nestlé’s role, the chief minister said, “While visiting the conference stalls I was glad to see how organisations like Nestlé are already supporting efficient irrigation technologies like drip irrigation in regenerative agriculture practices.”

Jason Avanceña Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are committed to be a force for good, and our efforts underscores our commitment to sustainability and creating shared value for the people of Pakistan, as we take significant strides towards a cleaner environment and a more sustainable future.”

Speaking at the event, OICCI Secretary-General M. Abdul Aleem said, “The 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference has underscored the urgency of climate action and the pivotal role businesses must play in driving sustainable solutions.

Our first OICCI Climate Excellence Awards have recognized industry leaders who have set a benchmark for environmental responsibility.“

Nestlé, as part of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with its 2050 Net Zero commitments, as well as the Pakistan government’s UN climate change pledge, earlier invested PKR 2 billion in renewable power and sustainability initiatives, operationalizing two 2.5 and 2.6 MW solar power plants, and a biomass boiler.

Nestlé announced its commitment to reduce its emissions versus 2018 by 20%by 2025, 50% by 2030, and reach Net Zero by 2050 the latest, in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Murad Ali Shah UN climate change OICCI Nestle Pakistan climate action Climate Champion Award

Comments

200 characters

Nestlé Pakistan wins top Climate Champion Award

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories