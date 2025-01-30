DG Excise directs actions against token tax defaulters

LAHORE: The Director General of Excise and Taxation Punjab, Umar Sher Chattha, has directed strict actions against token tax defaulters.

He instructed operation teams to suspend the registration of vehicles failing to pay token tax and impound vehicles of major defaulters. He further emphasized that vehicles overdue by one year or more must be fined without exception.

Chattha highlighted that despite the department’s extensive public awareness campaigns and field operations providing opportunities for voluntary compliance, persistent defaulters will no longer be afforded any leniency. He stressed that enforcing tax laws requires decisive measures against non-compliance to ensure accountability.

Sharing details of the recent operations, the DG told that between January 1 and January 25, 2025, checkpoints were set up at 1,051 locations across Punjab. During these operations, a total of 173,411 vehicles were inspected. Among these, 5,427 vehicles were found unregistered, 18,958 were token tax defaulters, and 9,156 vehicles were using fake license plates, which were subsequently confiscated.

The DG Excise and Taxation Punjab affirmed that these operations will be intensified in the coming days to strengthen the enforcement of tax laws and enhance the overall efficiency of the system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025