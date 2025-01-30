AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
BOP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 37.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.72%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.13%)
HUMNL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
OGDC 204.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (0.86%)
PACE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 41.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
PPL 176.56 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.33%)
PRL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.16%)
PTC 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.73%)
SYM 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.03%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,809 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,218 Increased By 254.4 (0.73%)
KSE100 111,945 Increased By 457.2 (0.41%)
KSE30 35,078 Increased By 143.2 (0.41%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-30

DG Excise directs actions against token tax defaulters

Safdar Rasheed Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

LAHORE: The Director General of Excise and Taxation Punjab, Umar Sher Chattha, has directed strict actions against token tax defaulters.

He instructed operation teams to suspend the registration of vehicles failing to pay token tax and impound vehicles of major defaulters. He further emphasized that vehicles overdue by one year or more must be fined without exception.

Chattha highlighted that despite the department’s extensive public awareness campaigns and field operations providing opportunities for voluntary compliance, persistent defaulters will no longer be afforded any leniency. He stressed that enforcing tax laws requires decisive measures against non-compliance to ensure accountability.

Sharing details of the recent operations, the DG told that between January 1 and January 25, 2025, checkpoints were set up at 1,051 locations across Punjab. During these operations, a total of 173,411 vehicles were inspected. Among these, 5,427 vehicles were found unregistered, 18,958 were token tax defaulters, and 9,156 vehicles were using fake license plates, which were subsequently confiscated.

The DG Excise and Taxation Punjab affirmed that these operations will be intensified in the coming days to strengthen the enforcement of tax laws and enhance the overall efficiency of the system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR tax defaulters Umar Sher Chattha Punjab Excise and Taxation Department

Comments

200 characters

DG Excise directs actions against token tax defaulters

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories