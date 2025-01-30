AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
BOP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 37.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.72%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.13%)
HUMNL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
OGDC 204.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (0.86%)
PACE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 41.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
PPL 176.56 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.33%)
PRL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.16%)
PTC 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.73%)
SYM 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.03%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,809 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,218 Increased By 254.4 (0.73%)
KSE100 111,945 Increased By 457.2 (0.41%)
KSE30 35,078 Increased By 143.2 (0.41%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-30

SDSB at LUMS focuses on successful turnaround of JazzCash

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 07:39am

LAHORE: Continuing its efforts towards academia-industry collaboration, the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) at LUMS has developed another case study for its academic and executive programmes, focused on the successful turnaround of JazzCash.

This case study highlights the power of disruption and innovation in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

SDSB has pioneered the use of the case method of teaching in Pakistan. Students engage with real-world business challenges, assuming the role of decision-makers to analyse and develop practical solutions in an interactive classroom setting.

Authored by SDSB faculty, Dr. M. Adeel Zaffar, Dr. Adnan Zahid and Dr. M. Shehryar Shahid, the case titled, JazzCash: Successful Fintech in an Emerging Market explores how the company navigated uncertainty and embraced disruption to transform into a leader in Pakistan’s fintech sector.

Students will examine JazzCash’s journey from a period of significant challenges to becoming the country’s largest fintech platform, focusing on the adaptability, innovation, and resilience that drove its success.

JazzCash’s evolution from overcoming high attrition and operational hurdles to becoming Pakistan’s first profitable fintech by 2023 serves as a model of strategic restructuring, customer-centric innovation, and technological overhaul. Today, JazzCash is the country’s largest issuer of digital loans, leading QR payments network, and a dominant player in e-commerce payment solutions.

Murtaza Ali, President of JazzCash, expressed his appreciation for LUMS, stating, “Our transformation was fuelled by a commitment to creating a sustainable business that offers real value to customers and society. Through this partnership with LUMS, we aim to inspire future leaders to pursue ambitious goals while balancing profitability with social impact.”

LUMS continues to enrich student learning by integrating impactful case studies that bridge theory and practice, furthering its dedication to advancing education and fostering meaningful industry partnerships, and preparing future leaders to drive change in both local and international contexts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

JazzCash LUMS SDSB academia industry collaboration

Comments

200 characters

SDSB at LUMS focuses on successful turnaround of JazzCash

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories