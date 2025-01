KARACHI: Gold made a significant recovery on Wednesday as the global market regained momentum, traders said.

Up by Rs2,300 and Rs1,972, gold prices scaled up to Rs288,700 per tola and Rs247,513 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

Domestic silver prices also registered a gain by Rs28 and Rs24, rebounding to Rs3,391 per tola and Rs2,907 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

