AIRLINK 193.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
BOP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
FCCL 37.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.2%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.87%)
PACE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
PPL 176.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.29%)
PRL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.87%)
PTC 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.16%)
SEARL 107.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.65%)
SYM 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,809 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,218 Increased By 254.4 (0.73%)
KSE100 111,999 Increased By 511.5 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,095 Increased By 160.9 (0.46%)
World Print 2025-01-30

Trump says US will detain migrants in Guantanamo

AFP Published January 30, 2025 Updated January 30, 2025 08:08am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he planned to detain “criminal illegal aliens” at the notorious Guantanamo Bay military prison, used for holding terrorism suspects since the 9/11 attacks.

Trump made the shock announcement as he signed a bill allowing the pre-trial detention of undocumented migrants charged with theft and violent crime — named after a US student killed by a Venezuelan immigrant.

He said he was signing an executive order instructing the Pentagon and the Homeland Security department to “begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay,” Trump said at the White House.

“We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. Some of them are so bad we don’t even trust the countries to hold them, because we don’t want them coming back,” Trump said. The Republican said the move would “double our capacity immediately” to hold illegal migrants, amid a huge crackdown that he has promised at the start of his second term. Calling Guantanamo a “tough place to get out of,” Trump said the measures announced on Wednesday would “bring us one step closer to eradicating the scourge of migrant crime in our communities once and for all.”

