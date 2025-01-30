Protective fences around motorways: Inquiry committee to submit report within 10 days

ISLAMABAD: In a high-level meeting of the National Highways Authority (NHA) under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan, an inquiry committee was formed on the issue of protective fences around motorways which will submit a report within 10 days.

Aleem Khan, while presiding over the meeting said that the construction of Sukkur to Hyderabad Motorway M-6 is a top priority which will be built up to Karachi.

He added that Rs50 billion increase in the revenue of the NHA in a period of six months will be a deposit account, these funds will not be wasted and this money will be utilised on the projects from which more revenue can be generated.

Aleem Khan said that taking the revenue from Rs60 to 110 billion is a commendable achievement and he intends to raise the revenue of NHA by Rs400 billion in the next five years and if the target of revenue is attained by June this year then all NHA employees will get an additional bonus equal to one’s salary.

While reviewing the projects of the NHA, Aleem Khan expressed that it has been decided to make the Sialkot-Kharian and Rawalpindi Motorway six lanes instead of four for which work will be started, soon.

He directed the federal secretary for communications to complete the repair work on the motorways in February and to inspect them on the spot.

On the instructions of the federal minister for communications it was decided to form a committee for the commercial use of vacant lands owned by the NHA, in the light of whose recommendations this property will be used to increase revenue, as well.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan made it clear that there will be no likes or dislikes, the NHA should ensure that every work is done on merit and by implementing a uniform policy for all this organisation should generate its funds in all circumstances.

In this high-level meeting, the federal secretary for communications and chairman NHA gave a briefing on various ongoing projects, in which it was informed that several projects are under completion to develop Pakistan’s national road network on modern lines on which the pace of work is being further accelerated.

In the meeting, it was decided to have these projects inaugurated by the prime minister on their completion.

Furthermore, Aleem Khan will also inspect these sites to check the standard of the work.

