STOCKHOLM: Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo reported on Wednesday a larger drop than expected in fourth-quarter operating profit and raised its dividend payout.

Operating profit was 14.04 billion crowns ($1.28 billion) against a year-earlier 16.98 billion and a mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts of 14.51 billion, on a sales drop of 6%.