DUBAI: Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest bank by assets, reported on Wednesday a flat fourth-quarter net profit as investment to “drive future growth” offset higher income and lower impairment charges, it said.

Dubai’s Emirates NBD posts flat Q3 y/y net profit

Net profit for the October-to-December period was 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion), unchanged from the same quarter in 2023 and slightly below a mean analyst estimate of 4.1 billion dirhams, LSEG data showed.