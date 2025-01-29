AIRLINK 193.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.88%)
Injury-hit Spurs boosted by van de Ven return

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2025 10:25am
Photo: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a boost with the return of centre back Micky van de Ven in training after the Dutchman recovered from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international was out of action since picking up the injury in Spurs’ 4-3 home loss in the London derby against Chelsea early in December.

Man City will embrace Brugge ‘challenge’ in must-win Champions League clash: Guardiola

Spurs, who have won just once in 11 Premier League matches and sit 15th of 20 teams, have been dealing with a lengthy injury list that includes goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, centre back Cristian Romero as well as striker Dominic Solanke, among others.

Spurs next host Swedish side IF Elfsborg in the Europa League on Thursday.

