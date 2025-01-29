AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and Deutsche Gesell-schaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance Pakistan’s energy sector through regulatory improvements and the integration of renewable energy.

The MoU was signed by Waseem Anwar Bhinder, registrar NEPRA and Wolfgang Hesse, Cluster Coordinator, Energy and Climate, GIZ, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

The MoU focuses on key areas, including the development of a regulatory framework for battery energy storage systems, improving the distribution code to facilitate the integration of renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and smart technologies, and revising net metering regulations to align with market dynamics.

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

It also includes the review of Transmission and Distribution Investment Plans to enhance grid resilience and support for DISCOs through medium-term demand forecasting tools and capacity-building initiatives.

This collaboration represents a significant step towards achieving Pakistan’s energy transition objectives, supporting the development of a sustainable, efficient, and resilient power sector.

