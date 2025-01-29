Trade benefits under GSP+ top agenda in Jam-EU rep talks

ISLAMABAD: The EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Ambassador Olaf Skoog, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss ways to strengthen Pakistan-EU partnership through trade and economic cooperation.

The dialogue focused on sustaining and advancing trade benefits under the generalized scheme of preferences plus (GSP+) while ensuring compliance with international commitments.

The discussions emphasised Pakistan’s adherence to the 27 international conventions, covering human rights, labour rights, environmental standards, and good governance, to which Pakistan is a signatory.

Minister Kamal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to these obligations, stating, “We are not only improving on these aspects as international obligations but because it is beneficial for us as a nation and government.”

Ambassador Skoog praised Pakistan’s active engagement with the EU and highlighted the mutual benefits of the GSP+ framework for both Pakistani exporters and European importers. He also expressed his desire for stronger collaboration between the EU and Pakistan at multilateral human rights forums.

The minister acknowledged the economic challenges faced by the government in the past year but assured the delegation of significant progress, noting reductions in inflation and interest rates.

Both sides agreed to enhance collaboration to ensure Pakistan’s continued eligibility for GSP+ status while addressing shared concerns.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling international obligations through initiatives led by the Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC).

“The EU is a major partner for Pakistan, and we value our trade and diplomatic ties deeply,” Kamal added.

