AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-29

Trade benefits under GSP+ top agenda in Jam-EU rep talks

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Ambassador Olaf Skoog, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss ways to strengthen Pakistan-EU partnership through trade and economic cooperation.

The dialogue focused on sustaining and advancing trade benefits under the generalized scheme of preferences plus (GSP+) while ensuring compliance with international commitments.

The discussions emphasised Pakistan’s adherence to the 27 international conventions, covering human rights, labour rights, environmental standards, and good governance, to which Pakistan is a signatory.

GSP Plus status: EU envoy urges businessmen to avail maximum advantage

Minister Kamal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to these obligations, stating, “We are not only improving on these aspects as international obligations but because it is beneficial for us as a nation and government.”

Ambassador Skoog praised Pakistan’s active engagement with the EU and highlighted the mutual benefits of the GSP+ framework for both Pakistani exporters and European importers. He also expressed his desire for stronger collaboration between the EU and Pakistan at multilateral human rights forums.

The minister acknowledged the economic challenges faced by the government in the past year but assured the delegation of significant progress, noting reductions in inflation and interest rates.

Both sides agreed to enhance collaboration to ensure Pakistan’s continued eligibility for GSP+ status while addressing shared concerns.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling international obligations through initiatives led by the Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC).

“The EU is a major partner for Pakistan, and we value our trade and diplomatic ties deeply,” Kamal added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

EU Jam Kamal GSP+ status Minister for Commerce GSP+ Olaf Skoog Pakistan and EU

Comments

200 characters

Trade benefits under GSP+ top agenda in Jam-EU rep talks

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Read more stories