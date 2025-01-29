AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-29

Operating Green, Orange Lines: Sindh govt finalises preparations

Press Release Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has finalised preparations to assume management of the Green Line and Orange Line bus services in February 2025.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, was held here to review the formalities for transferring the management of the Green Line bus service from the federal government to the Sindh government. The meeting also deliberated on transferring the operations of the Orange Line bus service to the Sindh government.

During the meeting, Sharjeel Inam stressed the importance of ensuring a smooth transfer of operations and instructed the consultants to expedite the required actions. He also directed to review the legal aspects for introducing reforms in the project agreement.

However, speaking on the sidelines of the meeting Memon stated that the Green Line project was initially scheduled to be handed over to the Sindh government by the federal government in January. He added that the Sindh government is fully prepared to assume operations of the Green Line bus service in February 2025.

He mentioned that there had been complaints about the federal government entering into costly contracts for the Green Line. Following the handover, the Sindh government will review these contracts. He emphasised that the Green Line project is a vital service for the passengers of Karachi, and the Sindh government is committed to enhancing its performance and quality.

Memon stated that their priority is to provide the public with a reliable and comfortable public transport system. He added that the Sindh government aims to modernize and expand public transport projects to cater to the growing needs of urban centres. He stated that after the transfer, the Sindh government will introduce operational improvements and upgrades to ensure that the Green Line bus service remains a model of sustainable urban transit.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, CEO Trans Karachi Tariq Manzoor Chandio, as well as consultants for the Green Line bus service and operators of the Orange Line bus service.

