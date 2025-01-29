AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-29

PQAMC gets upgraded rating

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC) rated AM2 with stable outlook by PACRA. Pakistan’s...
Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC) rated AM2 with stable outlook by PACRA.

Pakistan’s emerging dedicated Islamic Asset Management Company and part of Pak-Qatar Group, Pakistan’s premier and pioneer Islamic financial services group has achieved rating upgrade of Pak-Qatar Income Plan (PQIP) from A+ to AA- with Stable Outlook.

This achievement establishes PQAMC as one of the asset management companies in the country, demonstrating exceptional achievement and market penetration in Pakistan’s competitive financial landscape.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence and the trust our investors have placed in us,” said Farhan Shaukat, Chief Executive Officer of PQAMC.

“Achieving rating upgrade of AA- with Stable Outlook by PACRA for “Pak-Qatar Income Plan” is not just an individual achievement; it is a testament to our team’s dedication, our strong investment strategies in Shariah-compliant financial solutions, and our promise to deliver superior value to our stakeholders while maintaining the highest standards of Shariah compliance.”

The achievement reinforces PQAMC’s vision as a key stakeholder in financial ecosystem with trust and commitment to excellence, highlighting company’s strategic vision in building a diverse product portfolio that resonates with both institutional and individual investors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PACRA Pak Qatar Group PQAMC Pak Qatar Income Plan

Comments

200 characters

PQAMC gets upgraded rating

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Read more stories