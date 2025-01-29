PQAMC gets upgraded rating

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC) rated AM2 with stable outlook by PACRA.

Pakistan’s emerging dedicated Islamic Asset Management Company and part of Pak-Qatar Group, Pakistan’s premier and pioneer Islamic financial services group has achieved rating upgrade of Pak-Qatar Income Plan (PQIP) from A+ to AA- with Stable Outlook.

This achievement establishes PQAMC as one of the asset management companies in the country, demonstrating exceptional achievement and market penetration in Pakistan’s competitive financial landscape.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence and the trust our investors have placed in us,” said Farhan Shaukat, Chief Executive Officer of PQAMC.

“Achieving rating upgrade of AA- with Stable Outlook by PACRA for “Pak-Qatar Income Plan” is not just an individual achievement; it is a testament to our team’s dedication, our strong investment strategies in Shariah-compliant financial solutions, and our promise to deliver superior value to our stakeholders while maintaining the highest standards of Shariah compliance.”

The achievement reinforces PQAMC’s vision as a key stakeholder in financial ecosystem with trust and commitment to excellence, highlighting company’s strategic vision in building a diverse product portfolio that resonates with both institutional and individual investors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025