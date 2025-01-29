Data Privacy Day: Over 49bn cases of web-trackers collecting user behaviour data globally detected

ISLAMABAD: An international cybersecurity firm disclosed Tuesday that the company detected over 49 billion cases of web-trackers collecting user behaviour data globally through social media apps, e-commerce apps, fitness/health tracking apps.

In this regard, firm cautioned that the said apps are used to collect personal data, exposing users to invasive profiling and potential security risks.

On Data Privacy Day, Kaspersky Tuesday shines a light on the often-overlooked privacy trade-offs involved with using popular, everyday apps.

These include social media apps, but also others such as e-commerce apps, fitness and health tracking apps while these apps offer convenience, they also collect and share vast amounts of personal data, exposing users to invasive profiling and potential security risks.

In 2024 alone, Kaspersky detected over 49 billion instances of web trackers collecting user behaviour data globally. With the rise of AI-driven data tracking and predictive analytics, the privacy risks associated with these apps are more significant than ever.

According to a new report of global firm, many of the apps we use daily, often without a second thought, are quietly harvesting sensitive information. Some of the most concerning categories include social media apps such as TikTok, Instagram and Threads, which are constantly collecting data on a user’s location, browsing habits and even voice data.

Social video or photo apps such as these may be using AI to access camera rolls to analyze images and embedded metadata, potentially revealing your geographical location.

Shopping apps are also used to collect data related to purchase history, location, and even offline presence near physical stores. In a similar way to social media apps, retailers can track our movements both online and offline, creating a detailed profile of customer habits and behaviour, it said.

Health and fitness apps further contribute to creating a vivid picture of a user, collecting some of our most intimate personal data, including health metrics, and daily routines which can all be shared with third parties.

Kaspersky shares five steps to commemorate Data Privacy Day, starting with always disabling unnecessary app permissions to limit exposure of your personal data.

By taking proactive steps to protect your privacy, you can enjoy the benefits of technology without compromising your personal information, the company added.

