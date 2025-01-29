Ogra tells reasons behind Multan fire, explosion incident

ISLAMABAD: The LPG fire and explosion incident that occurred near industrial estate, Multan some days ago stemmed from the illegal transfer of LPG from an LPG bowser to cylinders and the mixing of Carbon dioxide (CO2) with Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) at an unauthorised facility, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) said in a statement.

During this illegal and unsafe act, prolonged LPG leakage from the bowser occurred.

Given the nature of LPG, which is heavier than air, it spread and accumulated in the surrounding area. Upon contact with a source of ignition, the accumulated gas ignited, causing the bowser to explode and leading to this devastating incident.

It is important to emphasise that the Ogra and the Department of Explosives strictly regulate only licenced premises in accordance with their mandates.

However, recognising the dangers posed by illegal facilities, the Ogra has taken proactive measures and coordinated with relevant authorities to combat this menace.

Joint actions and legal proceedings have been initiated against unauthorised setups to prevent such tragedies in the future.

In response to this specific incident, the Ogra has appointed a third-party inspector to collect material evidence from the site and ascertain the exact cause and circumstances leading to the accident.

Additionally, the Ogra is actively coordinating with the district administration to ensure stringent measures are implemented to jointly address and curb illegal LPG operations in the region.

Upon completion of the inquiry and reports, the Ogra will take strict action against any licenced entities found culpable in this incident.

Furthermore, the Ogra has recently taken significant steps by proposing amendments in Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with enhanced penalties and stricter legal framework to discourage illegal handling of LPG and other petroleum products. Presently, the said law is in final stages of approval.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025