AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-29

Textile units: KPTMA raises alarm over looming shutdown

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

PESHAWAR: Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak has expressed concern over the recent increase in the gas prices for captive power industrial plants, saying the step has threaten the very operation of the remaining textile mills in the province.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that nearly 75% of mills have already ceased operations due to skyrocketing energy costs, and the remaining 25% will follow the suite soon due to this 311% rise in gas prices during the short span of over the last two years, from Rs. 852 to Rs. 3,500.

He said this is the final blow to KP’s textile industry, jeopardizing thousands of jobs and billions of rupees invested in the sector.

The energy crisis has caused Pakistan to lose its share in both international and domestic markets. Pakistan regional competitors are getting energy at 5 to 7 cents, and we are getting it at 13 to 15 cents per unit.

Also, the distortion caused by EFS to exporters, which has domestic producers at a disadvantage as we pay 18% sales tax and exporters are importing duty-free yarn that is available in domestic yarn markets, Khattak added.

Khattak lamented, “we’re no longer talking about exports; rather fighting for survival. Investors are now reluctant to invest in Pakistan and are even moving to other countries due to inconsistent government policies.

Khattak reiterated that the gas prices notified by OGRA were unjust as the province continues to serve as a net exporter of gas and does not rely on RLNG.

He added that unstable electricity supply and high tariffs further exacerbate the situation, damaging machinery and production, while the grid system is not able to provide reliable electricity supply to textile units. “Industrialists in KP face immense challenges, including distance from ports and major markets, making it nearly impossible to operate textile units in the province,” he maintained.

The KPTMA has called on the Federal Government to urgently reverse the gas price hike for CPPs and provide a special relief package for KP’s textile industry. The Provincial Government is also urged to direct PEDO to supply electricity at reduced rates to help save the industry from total collapse.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

textiles KPTMA

Comments

200 characters

Textile units: KPTMA raises alarm over looming shutdown

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Read more stories