Japan wants to enhance investment, trade ties: envoy

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Japan, Akamatsu Suichi, said that his country would strengthen and enhance investment, trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

The ambassador expressed these views in a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq at his office in the Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Ambassador of Japan Akamatsu Suichi acknowledged Pakistan’s potential and expressed Japan’s continued commitment to strengthening economic ties with the country. He emphasised that Pakistan is a key pillar in Japan’s outreach to South Asia and expressed Japan’s dedication to enhancing its cooperation with Pakistan in various sectors including latest technology.

He appreciated Speaker Sadiq’s proposal to diversify trade and economic relations and assured him of Japan’s assistance in Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said, “Pakistan has vast potential for investment in agriculture and trade, which can bring both nations closer.”

He highlighted that Pakistan’s large youth population could be a significant asset for the country, adding that this youth can be trained in advanced technological fields in Japan.

Ayaz Sadiq commended Japan’s technological and educational advancements and stressed the importance of enhancing economic, trade, and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its ties with Japan, stating, “Pakistan values its relationship with Japan and is eager to further fortify these ties.”

He also emphasised the desire of the Pakistani Parliament to enhance parliamentary relations between the two countries.

He highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy and noted that parliamentary friendship groups play a crucial role in deepening ties between Pakistan and Japan. Additionally, the speaker pointed to significant opportunities in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, which could be explored to benefit both nations.

