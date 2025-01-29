AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-29

FDA grants authorisation to ZYN nicotine pouches in US

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

LAHORE: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized ZYN nicotine pouches making ZYN the first and only authorized nicotine pouch in the United States.

The FDA’s authorization of all ZYN nicotine pouches currently marketed by Swedish Match in the U.S. is an important step to protect public health by providing better alternatives to smoking and other traditional tobacco products for adults.

“The FDA’s decision recognizes the role that ZYN can play in the benefit of public health by helping adult users switch from smoking and other traditional tobacco products. An estimated 25.4 million people consume tobacco products in Pakistan, with smoking being the most harmful form of nicotine consumption due to combustion, of tobacco” said Ali Takesh, Managing Director Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited.

“FDA’s decision is an example that countries like Pakistan with high prevalence of smoking and tobacco use can also responsibly market smoke-free products to lessen the health burden on the economy” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UN FDA tobacco products Philip Morris Pakistan Limited Pakistan and US ZYN nicotine

Comments

200 characters

FDA grants authorisation to ZYN nicotine pouches in US

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Read more stories