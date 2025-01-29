AIRLINK 193.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.88%)
CBD Punjab, STZA forge strategic partnership

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 08:00am

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing the technological landscape in Punjab.

The MoU was signed by the CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin and Chairman STZA, Azfar Manzoor. The signing ceremony was attended by key officials from both authorities, including Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Chairman of PCBDDA, Barrister Bilal Afzal Khokhar, Executive Director of Legal CBD Punjab, Ali Waqar Shah, Director of Business Development CBD Punjab, and others.

Chairman of PCBDDA Shahid Ashraf Tarar, emphasised the strategic importance of the collaboration, stating, “This partnership is a crucial step in transforming Punjab into a leading technology hub. By working together, CBD Punjab and STZA will foster innovation, attract investments, and create new opportunities that will drive economic growth and technological advancement in the province.”

This partnership between STZA and CBD Punjab aims to revolutionize the technology sector by enhancing collaboration and fostering an environment conducive to innovation and growth. The MoU emphasizes mutual support in promoting research projects, attracting investments, and developing institutions of higher education within the Nawaz Sharif Technopolis (NST) formerly known as CBD NSIT City, spanning 800 acres.

NST comprises three integrated districts: IT District, Education District, and Film City alongside commercial and residential spaces, interconnected with urban green infrastructure.

CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, “This partnership with STZA marks a pivotal moment for advancing technological innovation in Punjab. Together, we aim to create a world-class technology ecosystem that will set new benchmarks in sustainability and innovation.”

Azfar Manzoor, Chairman of STZA, echoed this sentiment, stating, “STZA is committed to leveraging its global network to support NST’s emergence as a global technology hub. This MoU with CBD Punjab underscores our shared vision to promote technological excellence and foster economic growth in Punjab.”

