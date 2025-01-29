AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-29

There’s need for innovative strategies to enhance trade with Switzerland: LCCI

Recorder Report Published January 29, 2025 Updated January 29, 2025 07:10am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have emphasized the need for innovative strategies to enhance trade with Switzerland, which is currently below potential. This sentiment was shared during a meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan to Switzerland, Marghoob Saleem Butt.

Senior Vice President of LCCI, Engineer Khalid Usman, and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry expressed their concerns regarding the existing trade volume, which they believe does not reflect the depth of diplomatic ties established between the two nations since 1949.

They noted Switzerland’s significant role in Europe, highlighted by its stable economy, advanced banking and financial systems, and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. The country is also recognized as a premier tourist destination, celebrated for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

Engineer Khalid Usman pointed out that, despite strong diplomatic relations, the trade figures are disappointing. “In 2023-24, bilateral trade amounted to $192 million; Pakistan exported goods worth $189 million to Switzerland while imports were just $3.3 million.

Although the trade balance favours Pakistan, we must increase this volume to at least $1 billion to make a meaningful impact on our overall trade deficit,“ he stated.

Usman called for unconventional solutions to enhance bilateral trade and boost economic cooperation. “Traditional methods will not suffice. We need creative strategies, improved market intelligence, and stronger private sector partnerships to realize the full potential of our trade relations,” he stressed.

He highlighted Switzerland’s impressive $366 billion annual import market in 2023, which includes high-demand products such as jewelry ($9.4 billion), apparel ($8 billion), furniture ($5 billion), surgical instruments ($3 billion), and footwear ($2.4 billion).

Usman advocated for Pakistani businesses to take advantage of these market opportunities and sought the Ambassador’s support in leveraging the Embassy’s Commercial Section for this purpose.

Additionally, Usman discussed Switzerland’s enthusiasm for sports, particularly football, noting the national team’s success in international competitions. He pointed out that Pakistan, especially Sialkot, is renowned for producing world-class sports goods, presenting a promising opportunity to increase exports to Switzerland.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry underscored the importance of hosting trade fairs and delegations to strengthen business relationships. He encouraged the Ambassador to attract Swiss investors to explore the growing investment opportunities in Pakistan.

“With the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Pakistan is dedicated to creating a business-friendly environment and providing comprehensive support for international investors. The LCCI stands ready to assist foreign investors,” he remarked.

In response, Ambassador Marghoob Saleem Butt praised the LCCI’s efforts in bolstering economic ties and assured full support from the Embassy. “There is a considerable demand for Pakistani products in Switzerland, and we are committed to facilitating B2B connections and creating more trade opportunities between our countries,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade LCCI investors Pakistan and Switzerland SIFC Marghoob Saleem Butt

Comments

200 characters

There’s need for innovative strategies to enhance trade with Switzerland: LCCI

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Read more stories