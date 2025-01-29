PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA unite to elevate Pakistan’s media & advertising landscape

KARACHI: The Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA), All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS), and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) – four major stakeholders in Pakistan’s media and advertising sector – have joined forces, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive collective growth.

This landmark agreement marks a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s media and advertising industry. By uniting under a shared vision, these key stakeholders will address industry-wide challenges and promote sustainable growth and development.

The partnership will enhance synergy, transparency, and professionalism across advertising, media, and marketing sectors.

The MoU underscores the commitment to resolving regulatory challenges, financial transparency, digital transformation, and ethical standards. By fostering mutual cooperation, it creates a robust framework to elevate operational efficiency and strengthen the ecosystem. Together, these organizations will champion stakeholders’ interests, promote innovation, and position Pakistan’s advertising and media industries on par with global standards.

Addressing the milestone event, Chairman PAA, Ahmed Hussain Kapadia, remarked, “The alliance represents a unified commitment to safeguard the interests of our industry and promote a collaborative environment where creativity and innovation thrive. Together, we aim to raise the bar of professionalism and ethics while advocating for fair policies and sustainable practices.”

With this historic agreement, the stage is set for a new era of collaboration and growth in Pakistan’s media and advertising landscape.

