AIRLINK 193.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.88%)
BOP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.35%)
FLYNG 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.94%)
HUBC 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.76%)
OGDC 203.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
PAEL 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.63 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.44%)
PIBTL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.34%)
PRL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
SEARL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.86%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.94%)
SYM 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
TRG 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.56%)
WAVESAPP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,270 Increased By 50.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 112,032 Increased By 1.9 (0%)
KSE30 35,096 Decreased By -39.9 (-0.11%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-29

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA unite to elevate Pakistan’s media & advertising landscape

Press Release Published 29 Jan, 2025 08:11am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA), All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS), and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) – four major stakeholders in Pakistan’s media and advertising sector – have joined forces, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive collective growth.

This landmark agreement marks a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s media and advertising industry. By uniting under a shared vision, these key stakeholders will address industry-wide challenges and promote sustainable growth and development.

The partnership will enhance synergy, transparency, and professionalism across advertising, media, and marketing sectors.

The MoU underscores the commitment to resolving regulatory challenges, financial transparency, digital transformation, and ethical standards. By fostering mutual cooperation, it creates a robust framework to elevate operational efficiency and strengthen the ecosystem. Together, these organizations will champion stakeholders’ interests, promote innovation, and position Pakistan’s advertising and media industries on par with global standards.

Addressing the milestone event, Chairman PAA, Ahmed Hussain Kapadia, remarked, “The alliance represents a unified commitment to safeguard the interests of our industry and promote a collaborative environment where creativity and innovation thrive. Together, we aim to raise the bar of professionalism and ethics while advocating for fair policies and sustainable practices.”

With this historic agreement, the stage is set for a new era of collaboration and growth in Pakistan’s media and advertising landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

mou APNS PAA Pakistan Broadcasters Association PAS Pakistan media and advertising sector

Comments

200 characters

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA unite to elevate Pakistan’s media & advertising landscape

PSX extends losses, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

World Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Oil prices steady as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Read more stories