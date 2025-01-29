AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-29

SBP awards first DRB licence to easypaisa Bank

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday awarded first Digital Retail Bank (DRB) license to easypaisa Bank Limited (formerly Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited), authorizing it to commence commercial operations.

In a landmark ceremony held at the SBP in Karachi, the Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad, awarded the first DRB license to Irfan Wahab Khan, Chairman of the Board, easypaisa Bank Limited. The event was attended by CEOs of digital banks, members of the Executive Committee of the Pakistan Banks’ Association, the Board of Directors and the senior management of easypaisa Bank and senior executives of SBP.

The DRB license to easypaisa Bank Limited is expected to promote innovation, enhance financial inclusion, and ensure the availability of accessible and affordable digital financial services.

Delivering the keynote address, the Governor, SBP underscored SBP’s strategic role in establishing the framework for digital banking in Pakistan and facilitating the development of digital banks through a structured licensing process. He urged Easypaisa Bank Limited to draw inspiration from its sponsor, Ant Group, by prioritizing the digital transformation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan.

The Governor SBP also highlighted the critical importance of achieving licensing milestones and encouraged digital banks to innovate and design customer-centric solutions tailored to the needs of individuals, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and other underserved segments. He emphasized that this focus would be instrumental in fostering financial inclusion and driving economic growth.

He stressed upon the importance of addressing challenges associated with rapid technological advancements. He highlighted two critical areas of digital literacy of customers and cyber security measures to protect customer trust and ensure the integrity of the financial system.

He also expressed his confidence that, with the issuance of this license, Easypaisa Bank Limited will prioritize the development of innovative, customer-focused, and affordable digital financial solutions, particularly for underserved and unserved segments of society. He emphasized that such efforts will play a pivotal role in advancing the financial inclusion and digitalization objectives.

In January 2023, SBP issued No Objection Certificates (NoCs) to five successful applicants including Hugo Bank Limited, KT Bank Pakistan Limited, Mashreq Bank Pakistan Limited, Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Limited and Easypaisa Bank Limited.

These entities were selected following a rigorous evaluation process that assessed key criteria, including governance and fitness, industry expertise, financial capacity, business strategies, implementation frameworks, funding plans, and IT and cybersecurity infrastructure.

In September 2023, these banks received In-Principle Approval (IPA) to prepare for operational readiness. Subsequently, after fulfilling the required conditions, Easypaisa Bank Limited has now been authorized to commence commercial DRB operations.

The ceremony also featured remarks from the member of the Board of Directors of Easypaisa bank who shared their vision and commitment to driving innovation in digital financial services. They expressed their gratitude to the State Bank of Pakistan for its support and reaffirmed their dedication to setting new benchmarks in customer-centricity and technological advancement in the financial sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP Easypaisa Digital Bank DRB license

Comments

200 characters

SBP awards first DRB licence to easypaisa Bank

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Read more stories