WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 28, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Jan-25 24-Jan-25 23-Jan-25 22-Jan-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10497 0.105433 0.105315 0.105112 Euro 0.803105 0.800509 0.798318 0.799424 Japanese yen 0.004903 0.004893 0.004906 0.004923 U.K. pound 0.953087 0.948923 0.94453 0.946747 U.S. dollar 0.762683 0.764428 0.767318 0.765512 Algerian dinar 0.005658 0.005668 0.005676 0.005666 Australian dollar 0.482813 0.481492 0.479593 Botswana pula 0.055066 0.055421 0.055324 0.055193 Brazilian real 0.128688 0.129742 0.129193 0.128295 Brunei dollar 0.565789 0.566243 0.566203 0.564662 Canadian dollar 0.530341 0.533223 0.533935 0.532752 Chilean peso 0.000776 0.000772 0.000771 0.000764 Czech koruna 0.031965 0.031907 0.031742 0.031797 Danish krone 0.107619 0.107287 0.107004 0.107144 Indian rupee 0.008826 0.008859 0.008875 0.008843 Israeli New Shekel 0.210977 0.213826 0.215721 0.216185 Korean won 0.000532 0.000535 0.000532 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47504 2.48927 2.48341 Malaysian ringgit 0.174427 0.173143 0.172664 0.172141 Mauritian rupee 0.016402 0.016377 0.016449 0.016393 Mexican peso 0.036844 0.037795 0.037624 0.03727 New Zealand dollar 0.434234 0.43366 0.434647 0.433777 Norwegian krone 0.068005 0.068131 0.068055 0.068021 Omani rial 1.98357 1.99563 1.99093 Peruvian sol 0.206268 0.206824 0.205893 Philippine peso 0.013047 0.013036 0.013114 0.013099 Polish zloty 0.189675 0.190516 0.189391 0.188336 Qatari riyal 0.209528 0.210802 0.210305 Russian ruble 0.007852 0.007779 0.007743 0.007789 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203382 0.204618 0.204137 Singapore dollar 0.565789 0.566243 0.566203 0.564662 South African rand 0.041041 0.041745 0.041339 0.041329 Swedish krona 0.06986 0.069859 0.06961 0.069715 Swiss franc 0.849881 0.844299 0.845436 0.846057 Thai baht 0.022614 0.022628 0.022605 0.022578 Trinidadian dollar 0.112848 0.112806 0.113277 0.112991 U.A.E. dirham 0.207674 0.208936 0.208444 Uruguayan peso 0.01755 0.017678 0.017599 0.017615 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

