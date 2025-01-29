AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Markets Print 2025-01-29

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special...
Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Jan 28, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        27-Jan-25      24-Jan-25      23-Jan-25      22-Jan-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.10497        0.105433       0.105315       0.105112
Euro                             0.803105       0.800509       0.798318       0.799424
Japanese yen                     0.004903       0.004893       0.004906       0.004923
U.K. pound                       0.953087       0.948923       0.94453        0.946747
U.S. dollar                      0.762683       0.764428       0.767318       0.765512
Algerian dinar                   0.005658       0.005668       0.005676       0.005666
Australian dollar                0.482813       0.481492       0.479593
Botswana pula                    0.055066       0.055421       0.055324       0.055193
Brazilian real                   0.128688       0.129742       0.129193       0.128295
Brunei dollar                    0.565789       0.566243       0.566203       0.564662
Canadian dollar                  0.530341       0.533223       0.533935       0.532752
Chilean peso                     0.000776       0.000772       0.000771       0.000764
Czech koruna                     0.031965       0.031907       0.031742       0.031797
Danish krone                     0.107619       0.107287       0.107004       0.107144
Indian rupee                     0.008826       0.008859       0.008875       0.008843
Israeli New Shekel               0.210977       0.213826       0.215721       0.216185
Korean won                       0.000532       0.000535       0.000532
Kuwaiti dinar                    2.47504                       2.48927        2.48341
Malaysian ringgit                0.174427       0.173143       0.172664       0.172141
Mauritian rupee                  0.016402       0.016377       0.016449       0.016393
Mexican peso                     0.036844       0.037795       0.037624       0.03727
New Zealand dollar               0.434234       0.43366        0.434647       0.433777
Norwegian krone                  0.068005       0.068131       0.068055       0.068021
Omani rial                       1.98357                       1.99563        1.99093
Peruvian sol                     0.206268       0.206824       0.205893
Philippine peso                  0.013047       0.013036       0.013114       0.013099
Polish zloty                     0.189675       0.190516       0.189391       0.188336
Qatari riyal                     0.209528                      0.210802       0.210305
Russian ruble                    0.007852       0.007779       0.007743       0.007789
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.203382                      0.204618       0.204137
Singapore dollar                 0.565789       0.566243       0.566203       0.564662
South African rand               0.041041       0.041745       0.041339       0.041329
Swedish krona                    0.06986        0.069859       0.06961        0.069715
Swiss franc                      0.849881       0.844299       0.845436       0.846057
Thai baht                        0.022614       0.022628       0.022605       0.022578
Trinidadian dollar               0.112848       0.112806       0.113277       0.112991
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207674                      0.208936       0.208444
Uruguayan peso                   0.01755        0.017678       0.017599       0.017615
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

