AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korean passenger plane catches fire, 176 people evacuated

AFP Published January 28, 2025

SEOUL: The rear section of a passenger aircraft caught fire at an airport in South Korea on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of 176 people on board, authorities said.

The Air Busan plane, an Airbus A321, was set to fly to Hong Kong from Gimhae International Airport in southeastern Busan but caught fire at around 10:15 pm local time (1315 GMT), the transport ministry said in a statement.

A total of 169 passengers and seven flight attendants and staff were evacuated down inflatable slides, it said.

179 dead in South Korea’s worst plane crash

The statement gave no information about the cause of the fire other than to say it broke out in the rear of the aircraft.

The National Fire Agency said three people were slightly injured during the evacuation. The fire was completely extinguished by 11:31 pm local time, it said.

South Korea suffered the worst aviation disaster on its soil last month when a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, flying from Thailand to Muan on December 29, crash-landed and exploded into a fireball after slamming into a concrete barrier.

That crash killed 179 of the 181 passengers and crew members on board.

south korea South Korean passenger plane aircraft caught fire Airbus A321

Comments

200 characters

South Korean passenger plane catches fire, 176 people evacuated

Aurangzeb hints at tax reforms for Pakistan’s salaried group

Senate approves PECA amendments bill amid strike call

PM Shehbaz grieves demise of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

KSE-100 loses nearly 1,500 points as market looks for fresh triggers

Govt still hopes for resumption of talks as PTI skips 4th round

PTI invites JUI-F for joint movement against government

SBP issues first digital retail banking license to easypaisa

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Tech selloff deepens as DeepSeek upsets global AI race

US Fed starts rate deliberations with pause expected

Read more stories