Sri Lanka shares rise as IT, financials gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in information technology and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.44% at 17,119.86.

Nation Lanka Finance and Kahawatte Plantations were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 33.33% and 15.94%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 273.4 million shares from 196.5 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 6.35 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($21.4 million) from 5.94 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 426.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 6.23 billion rupees, the data showed.