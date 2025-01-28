AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,886 Decreased By -144.3 (-1.2%)
BR30 35,212 Decreased By -600.4 (-1.68%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares rise as IT, financials gain

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.44% at 17,119.86
Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 04:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in information technology and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.44% at 17,119.86.

Nation Lanka Finance and Kahawatte Plantations were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 33.33% and 15.94%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 273.4 million shares from 196.5 million in the previous session.

Energy stocks lift Sri Lankan shares

The equity market’s turnover rose to 6.35 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($21.4 million) from 5.94 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 426.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 6.23 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares rise as IT, financials gain

Senate approves PECA amendments bill amid strike call

KSE-100 loses nearly 1,500 points following SBP rate cut

Govt still hopes for resumption of talks as PTI skips 4th round

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Tech selloff deepens as DeepSeek upsets global AI race

Oil prices hover near two-week low; weak China data adds to demand concerns

Gas market: private sector likely to help reduce circular debt

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Read more stories