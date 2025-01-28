AIRLINK 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.76%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
FCCL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.36%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.05%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
HUBC 128.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.25%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.06%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.16%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.78%)
PPL 173.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.43 (-2.49%)
PRL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
PTC 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.68%)
SEARL 109.68 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.76%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.99%)
SYM 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
TPLP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
TRG 64.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.13%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
BR100 11,886 Decreased By -144.3 (-1.2%)
BR30 35,212 Decreased By -600.4 (-1.68%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Nineties boy band Boyzone get candid in ‘atypical’ documentary

Reuters Published January 28, 2025 Updated January 28, 2025 02:27pm

LONDON: Thirty years on from its creation, members of the Irish boy band Boyzone reunite to recount their journey to fame in a new documentary series.

The three-part ‘Boyzone: No Matter What’ tracks the group’s beginnings from open auditions in Dublin in 1993 to the extreme highs and lows over the next three decades.

“We didn’t have social media in the ’90s. This is our way of showing people what our life was like behind the scenes,” said lead singer Ronan Keating, as he attended the documentary’s premiere in London alongside members Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch.

“With any story you need a start, a middle and an end. After 30 years, we have that now. That’s why this was the time for us to tell this story. It’s not an easy watch. It’s harrowing, it’s difficult, it’s upsetting. There are times when it’s fun and there’s laughter. It’s not a typical boy band watch,” Keating said.

The five-member group was put together by pop impresario Louis Walsh, who took out newspaper adverts to find Ireland’s first boy band.

Boyzone went on to enjoy worldwide success, selling more than 25 million records globally, with hit songs such as ‘Love Me for a Reason’, ‘Words’ and ‘Picture of You’. The group split up in 2000 when Keating set off on a solo career, but later reunited.

Band member Stephen Gately, who caused a sensation in the pop world in 1999 when he announced he was gay, died while on holiday in Spain in 2009, aged 33.

The documentary combines archive material and fresh footage with candid interviews with the band members, Gately’s sister, Walsh and journalists, revealing strained relationships and resentment, as well as the toll of Gately’s passing. Member Michael Graham, who did not attend Monday’s premiere, also shares his experience.

“It was like therapy,” said Keating. “I think we did 12 hours each in front of the camera. It took two years. We went through a lot of old footage. It was pretty magical at times, to see all that old footage but at times it was heartbreaking.”

“It was like a counselling session,” added Duffy. “I felt like it was a weight off my shoulders to be able to talk about it.”

‘Boyzone: No Matter What’ is out on Sky Documentaries and NOW on Feb. 2.

Boyzone

Comments

200 characters

Nineties boy band Boyzone get candid in ‘atypical’ documentary

Gas market: private sector likely to help reduce circular debt

Selling persists, KSE-100 down over 2,000 points following SBP rate cut

Govt still hopes for resumption of talks as PTI skips 4th round

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Oil prices hover near two-week low; weak China data adds to demand concerns

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

Read more stories