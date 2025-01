Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second-biggest carmaker by market share, reported a 19% fall in its third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower domestic sales and exports.

Hyundai Motor Q4 profit falls 17% as discounts weigh

The company, which makes the ‘Creta’ SUV and ‘Grand i10’ and ‘i20’ hatchbacks, said its consolidated profit dropped to 11.61 billion rupees ($134.2 million) in the quarter, from 14.25 billion rupees a year ago.