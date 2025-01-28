Man City face Brugge ‘final’ in last shot at Champions League salvation

MANCHESTER: Manchester City have reached do-or-die territory in the Champions League earlier than expected ahead of what Pep Guardiola has described as a “final” against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

City have disproved the suggestion a new format to Europe’s top club competition would remove any jeopardy for the top clubs as Guardiola stares down the barrel of failing to make the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in his career.

The English champions have endured a torrid season both in their Premier League title defence and on the continent.

A run of one win in 13 games, which included Champions League defeats to Sporting Lisbon and Juventus, between October and December was the nadir of City’s fall from grace.

Guardiola’s men have since turned a corner in the Premier League, winning four of their last five games to climb back into the top four.

But the deeper problems at the heart of City’s struggles were exposed last week as Paris Saint-Germain roared back from 2-0 down to inflict a damaging 4-2 defeat on the 2023 champions.

The loss of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri to a season-ending knee injury in September has been a devastating blow and compounded by a series of fitness issues at centre-back, where Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and John Stones have all missed large chunks of the campaign.

Former captain Kyle Walker shocked the club with a request to leave earlier this month before joining AC Milan on loan.

All of which has forced City to rip up their initial plans and spend big in the January transfer window.

More than £120 million ($150 million) has already been splashed on Egypt forward Omar Marmoush and young defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Premier League title out of reach for Man City, says Silva

However, that trio will not be able to help against Belgian champions Brugge, who have not lost in 21 games in all competitions, as they are not eligible for this stage of the Champions League.

“We would not be doing it if our players were fit but today I think we have two central defenders, no more than that, and with our holding midfielders we are struggling,” said Guardiola of the January splurge.

“After eight years together we have so many players who are more than thirty years old and the other reason is the amount of problems we have with players’ availability. It is an absolutely normal process.”

Guardiola eyes ‘bigger success’

City sit 25th in the 36-team table and must finish in the top 24 to avoid elimination.

But victory will guarantee progress as Brugge sit three points above them with an inferior goal difference.

Despite their issues, some of Europe’s top clubs will be watching events closely at the Etihad Stadium hoping City do not scrape through only to hit their stride in the knockout phase.

Bookmakers still have them as sixth favourites for the competition behind Liverpool, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Ake and Dias could be back for the playoff round next month, while Marmoush, who scored 20 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, would be free to play in the next round.

Guardiola is confident his side will eventually rekindle their former glories.

“There are seasons where there are a lot of difficulties. It’s (about) how you stand up to it,” he said.

“When Rodri is here, when the defenders are here, when many players are here, we will not be 25th in the Champions League.

“Sometimes when you experience these situations and then you achieve it is a bigger success.”

But after winning just two of their opening seven Champions League games, they have no margin for error left if they are to avoid an embarrassing early exit.