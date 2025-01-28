Palm eases ahead of holidays despite stronger Chicago soyoil

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, despite support from stronger Chicago soyoil prices.

Palm oil ends flat as lower export estimates counter supply concerns

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 12 ringgit, or 0.28%, to 4,206 ringgit ($958.09) a metric ton in early trade.

The contract rose 0.67% over last two sessions.

Fundamentals