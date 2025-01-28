AIRLINK 194.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.23%)
BOP 9.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.51%)
FCCL 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.91%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.72%)
FLYNG 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.48%)
HUBC 128.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
MLCF 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.47%)
OGDC 206.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.37%)
PACE 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.16%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.45%)
PPL 173.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.76%)
PRL 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.46%)
PTC 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.68%)
SEARL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 37.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.81%)
SYM 19.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.41%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.2%)
TPLP 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.75%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
YOUW 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 11,870 Decreased By -160.4 (-1.33%)
BR30 35,315 Decreased By -497.2 (-1.39%)
KSE100 112,240 Decreased By -1280.4 (-1.13%)
KSE30 35,165 Decreased By -486.7 (-1.37%)
Palm eases ahead of holidays despite stronger Chicago soyoil

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 11:20am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, despite support from stronger Chicago soyoil prices.

Palm oil ends flat as lower export estimates counter supply concerns

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 12 ringgit, or 0.28%, to 4,206 ringgit ($958.09) a metric ton in early trade.

The contract rose 0.67% over last two sessions.

Fundamentals

  • Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.27%. The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 for the Lunar New Year holidays.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.34% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

  • Oil prices hovered near a two-week low on Tuesday after weak economic data from China and warming weather forecasts elsewhere soured the demand outlook.

  • Brazil’s 2024/25 soybean crop is expected to total 171 million metric tons, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said, lowering its forecast by 500,000 tons due to lower yields in the states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Parana and Rio Grande do Sul.

  • Palm oil may break support at 4,163 ringgit per metric ton, and fall into the 4,045 ringgit to 4,106 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

