Hong Kong stocks close firmer as Lunar New Year holiday kicks in

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 10:33am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended Tuesday’s half-day trading slightly higher, with tech shares and consumption stocks helping the gain ahead of the city’s Lunar New Year holiday.

The market will be closed for the rest of the week.

China market was closed for the public holiday beginning Tuesday.

  • At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 27.34 points or 0.14% at 20,225.11, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.01% to 7,382.13.

  • The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Alibaba Health Information Technology, which rose 4.34%, while the biggest loser was Sino Biopharmaceutical, which fell 3.75%.

  • The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 0.77%, the IT sector rose 1.47% and Hang Seng Consumption Index gained 0.22%. The financial sector slipped 0.25%

  • Consumption stocks rose, with Nonfu Spring and Chow Tai Fook up 3.98% and 3.39%, respectively.

  • The top gainers among H-shares were Nongfu Spring, followed by New Oriental Education & Technology, gaining 3.7% and Baidu Inc, up by 3.6%.

