AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,812 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 113,520 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,651 No Change 0 (0%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Scott Bessent wins Senate confirmation as US Treasury secretary

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 08:34am

The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Scott Bessent to be President Donald Trump’s Treasury secretary, giving the billionaire hedge fund manager a central role in shaping the new administration’s policy ambitions around tax cuts and spending and managing economic relationships with allies and adversaries alike.

As the 79th Treasury secretary, Bessent will have sway over the nation’s tax collections and its $28 trillion Treasury debt market, with vast influence over fiscal policy, financial regulations, international sanctions and investments from overseas.

The vote was 68-29, with 16 Democrats supporting the nomination. Bessent, 62, is already shaping up to be a forceful advocate for Trump’s economic agenda, which centers on reducing taxes and imposing steep tariffs that Democrats, and some economists, argue could undo some of the progress the Federal Reserve has made in getting inflation under control.

In his confirmation hearing, Bessent warned that failure to renew $4 trillion in tax cuts expiring at the end of this year would be a “calamity” for middle-class Americans, and made the case that tariffs would help combat unfair trade practices, increase revenues, and bolster U.S. leverage in international negotiations.

He also pushed back against the idea that Trump’s policies would be inflationary, and said that the administration’s efforts to increase oil production would actually help bring down prices.

As Trump’s top economic official, Bessent will face a range of challenges, the most immediate of which will be managing federal cash flows after the government hit its statutory debt limit on Trump’s second day in office.

Even before he was sworn in, the Treasury Department was using “extraordinary measures” to avoid breaching the cap and triggering a catastrophic default. Bessent told senators in his confirmation hearing that there would be no default on his watch.

Bessent will also need to deal with the prospect of rising budget deficits and added government debt estimated to run into the trillions of dollars, if tax cut extensions and other promised tax breaks cannot be offset by revenue increases or spending cuts.

Trump names hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury chief

If precedent holds, he will be a central actor working with Congress on the size and shape of any tax reforms.

More than 60% of the federal debt is scheduled to roll over on his watch - and that’s before taking into account issuance growth that has been running at more than $2 trillion a year since the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Out of control’

Worries about rising budget deficits and stickier inflation have in recent weeks sent long-term bond yields up as investors demand more compensation for risk.

That in turn has driven up the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages to more than 7%, a pain point with particular saliency for Americans looking to buy a home.

Bessent used his confirmation hearing to talk tough on deficits, declaring that government spending is “out of control,” though it is not clear how much he could do to rein it in. He backed Trump’s pledge not to touch the Social Security retirement program and Medicare insurance plan for seniors, among the biggest line items in the federal budget, along with interest expense, determined by market rates that the Treasury does not control.

Born and raised in South Carolina, Bessent says he still listens to farm radio.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Yale University and has spent his career in finance, working for investors George Soros and Jim Chanos, and running his own firm Key Square.

Bessent - as fifth in line to the presidency - is also the highest ranking openly gay federal official in history. He is married with two children.

US Federal Reserve US Senate US Treasury Secretary Covid 19 pandemic Scott Bessent

Comments

200 characters

Scott Bessent wins Senate confirmation as US Treasury secretary

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Read more stories