AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,812 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 113,520 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,651 No Change 0 (0%)
Trump says Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 08:28am

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok and that he would like to see a bidding war over the app.

Microsoft and TikTok did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for a comment outside regular business hours.

Trump has previously said that he was in discussions with several parties about purchasing TikTok and expects to make a decision on the app’s future within the next 30 days.

The app, which has about 170 million American users, was briefly taken offline just before a law requiring ByteDance to either sell it on national security grounds or face a ban took effect on Jan. 19.

Trump, after taking office on Jan. 20, signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of the law that was put in place after U.S. officials warned that there was a risk of Americans’ data being misused under ByteDance.

